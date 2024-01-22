Monday, January 22, 2024
PM has lost control, claims Takayawa

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa today took a swipe at Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, saying that he has lost control of his office.

In a media conference, Takayawa called on the People’s Alliance Management Board and its Members in Parliament to take control of the situation before further damage is caused by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Takayawa said there is no point in airing discontent behind closed doors when you can see what is unfolding in front of our eyes.

He said Fiji deserves a united Government and SODELPA is committed to this from day one, in accordance to the Coalition Agreement.

“The Prime Minister has been manipulating the agreement in his favour when it suits him. This is not suitable,” Takayawa said.

He said the Party has received an overwhelming number of calls and messages from high profile people and from some MPs as well.

Takayawa said these MPs are supporting their call for the Prime Minister to step down.

“It is evident that the Prime Minister has lost control of his office. Correspondence sent to his office has neither been acknowledged nor responded to.”

“SODELPA has written several letters to the Prime Minister over the last six months with no response. Today, the party received its only second correspondence in the last 13 months regarding the Hon Aseri Radrodro’s dismissal by Rabuka.”

Takayawa said the first was when the Office of the Prime Minister made the call to reshuffle Cabinet and due process was not followed, claiming this is a similar situation.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
