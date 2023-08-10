PM invited to ESCAP meeting

The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, says ESCAP stands ready to support strengthened regional cooperation and respond to Fiji’s development priorities.

Alisjahbana conveyed this to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a courtesy call on her first official visit to Fiji.

She says ESCAP is deeply appreciative of the support extended to them over the years by Fiji, including as the host government for the ESCAP Sub-regional Office for the Pacific.

The Under-Secretary-General extended an invitation for Prime Minister Rabuka to attend the next ESCAP Commission session to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in April next year.

However, the Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed Alisjahbana and acknowledged ESCAP’s ongoing collaboration with Fiji and the Pacific to advance sustainable development, assuring the delegation of Fiji’s full support for the work undertaken by ESCAP.

Also in attendance was the Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.