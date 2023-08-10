Thursday, August 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, says ESCAP stands ready to support strengthened regional cooperation and respond to Fiji’s development priorities.

Alisjahbana conveyed this to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a courtesy call on her first official visit to Fiji.

She says ESCAP is deeply appreciative of the support extended to them over the years by Fiji, including as the host government for the ESCAP Sub-regional Office for the Pacific.

The Under-Secretary-General extended an invitation for Prime Minister Rabuka to attend the next ESCAP Commission session to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in April next year.

However, the Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed Alisjahbana and acknowledged ESCAP’s ongoing collaboration with Fiji and the Pacific to advance sustainable development, assuring the delegation of Fiji’s full support for the work undertaken by ESCAP.

Also in attendance was the Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

HIV infections up by almost 100pc

Fiji recorded 245 new cases of HIV infections in 2022 compared to 1...
2023 Battle of Giants

Top marksman Zahid jets in for BOG

Seasoned campaigner Abbu Zahid has flown in from New Zealand to boo...
Sports

League WCup moved to Southern Hemis...

The Rugby League World Cup which was scheduled to be played in 2025...
Football

Navua’s Mani ruled out of BOG

Crafty Navua midfielder Melvin Mani will not feature in the 2023 Ro...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

HIV infections up by almost 100p...

News
Fiji recor...

Top marksman Zahid jets in for B...

2023 Battle of Giants
Seasoned c...

League WCup moved to Southern He...

Sports
The Rugby ...

Navua’s Mani ruled out of BOG

Football
Crafty Nav...

Pacific leaders present climate ...

News
Pacific ac...

10 foreigners registered for BOG...

Football
A total of...

Popular News

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRAD...

News
The Consti...

Recruitment process to begin for...

News
The Consti...

Victims of elder abuse turn to w...

News
A Pacific ...

Navua out to end 18-year drought...

2023 Battle of Giants
Assistant ...

Nalumisa backs waste management ...

News
The Minist...

Korea to support Fiji in priorit...

News
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

HIV infections up by almost 100pc