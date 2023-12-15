Friday, December 15, 2023
PM meets Maori King, reaffirms Fiji’s commitment

In a historic moment today, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka warmly welcomed the Māori King, His Majesty Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki.

The official visit to Fiji by the Māori King marks a new chapter in the advancement of cooperation and relations between our two countries.

In his welcome remarks, Prime Minister Rabuka thanked the Māori King for his visit which demonstrates the historical, cultural and traditional ties between our peoples, with mutual values of trust and respect, deeply rooted in our oneness as Pasifika peoples.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, the Prime Minister extended sincere appreciation to the Māori King and the Māori people for their support for Fiji over the years.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further strengthen regional and bilateral cooperation with New Zealand particularly in addressing common challenges, including climate change, economic resilience and regional security and solidarity.

He extended Fiji’s best wishes to the Māori King and the Māori peoples for their continued peace and prosperity.

The Māori King thanked Prime Minister Rabuka and the people of Fiji for the kind hospitality accorded to him during his visit to Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
