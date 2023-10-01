PM praises comeback effort of Flying Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their comeback effort in the 17-12 win over Georgia at Rugby World Cup in France this morning.

Rabuka upon his return to Fiji after concluding a successful visit to the United States, said Fiji’s win is a testament to the team’s skill and dedication.

He expressed his immense joy and pride in the Flying Fijians’ outstanding performance on the global rugby stage.

He praised the team’s resilience and determination, exemplifying the spirit of Fiji’s proud sporting heritage and also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and all who passionately supported the national team.

Fiji has so far recorded two wins and a loss at the tournament and plays its last and all-important Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal next weekend in Paris.