Sunday, October 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM praises comeback effort of Flying Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their comeback effort in the 17-12 win over Georgia at Rugby World Cup in France this morning.

Rabuka upon his return to Fiji after concluding a successful visit to the United States, said Fiji’s win is a testament to the team’s skill and dedication.

He expressed his immense joy and pride in the Flying Fijians’ outstanding performance on the global rugby stage.

He praised the team’s resilience and determination, exemplifying the spirit of Fiji’s proud sporting heritage and also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and all who passionately supported the national team.

Fiji has so far recorded two wins and a loss at the tournament and plays its last and all-important Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal next weekend in Paris.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians dominated major stat...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians dominated the major statistics in the...
Rugby

Half time message inspired players:...

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui revealed his half-time mes...
Rugby

Pumas edge Chile to stay in quarter...

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 20 points as Argentina beat Chile 59...
Rugby

Graham stars in Scotland’s huge win...

Winger Darcy Graham scored four tries among his country's 12 as Sco...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians dominated major s...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Half time message inspired playe...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Pumas edge Chile to stay in quar...

Rugby
Flyhalf Ni...

Graham stars in Scotland’s huge ...

Rugby
Winger Dar...

PM returns from diplomatic engag...

News
Prime Mini...

Mataele scores on debut as NZ tr...

Rugby
Debutant M...

Popular News

Turuva wins NRL Rookie of the Ye...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

Be vigilant, NDMO urges Fijians

News
The Nation...

IFC, RBF to develop green financ...

News
Fijians st...

Leitch gets double as Japan stay...

Rugby
Veteran fl...

Waqanidrola focused on Pacific G...

Football
Veteran de...

Jenkins trying to save her marri...

Entertainment
Stylist Je...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians dominated major stats in win 