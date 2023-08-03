PM Rabuka calls for understanding

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for understanding as the Coalition Government tries to address problems and challenges Fijians face.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said it is not the intention of the Government to bring pain to some Fijians through the 2023-24 National Budget but some decisions were necessary.

“The primary objective of the Budget is to address the problems and challenges we face as a nation.”

Rabuka said it is critical and necessary that Fijians must come together to solve Fiji’s problems, face the challenges and rebuild the nation.

“Eat traditional staple food and avoid processed food that is more expensive because of the increase in VAT; avoid unnecessary travel; avoid addictive expensive ‘play things’ like toys and Video Games for Children; avoid ‘excesses’ in everything – yaqona, tavako, alcohol, ‘kalavata’ and trendy fashion wear – buy ‘smart & comfort’ clothing for cold spell.”

“Buy ‘needs’ and not ‘wants’ and ‘never nice to haves’.”