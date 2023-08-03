Thursday, August 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM Rabuka calls for understanding

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for understanding as the Coalition Government tries to address problems and challenges Fijians face.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said it is not the intention of the Government to bring pain to some Fijians through the 2023-24 National Budget but some decisions were necessary.

“The primary objective of the Budget is to address the problems and challenges we face as a nation.”

Rabuka said it is critical and necessary that Fijians must come together to solve Fiji’s problems, face the challenges and rebuild the nation.

“Eat traditional staple food and avoid processed food that is more expensive because of the increase in VAT; avoid unnecessary travel; avoid addictive expensive ‘play things’ like toys and Video Games for Children; avoid ‘excesses’ in everything – yaqona, tavako, alcohol, ‘kalavata’ and trendy fashion wear – buy ‘smart & comfort’ clothing for cold spell.”

“Buy ‘needs’ and not ‘wants’ and ‘never nice to haves’.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Investors want stability, says Chet...

Investment Fiji chief executive, Kamal Chetty says investor confide...
2023-24 National Budget

Citizens’ guide to National B...

In a move towards increased transparency, the Coalition Government ...
Entertainment

Swift surprises trucking crew with ...

Pop superstar Taylor Swift displayed her generous spirit by present...
News

Last state witness to take stand ne...

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will call its las...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Investors want stability, says C...

Business
Investment...

Citizens’ guide to Nationa...

2023-24 National Budget
In a move ...

Swift surprises trucking crew wi...

Entertainment
Pop supers...

Last state witness to take stand...

News
The Office...

VT1S unveils family-friendly con...

Entertainment
VTBOP Musi...

Yato available for RWC selection...

Rugby
Veteran Fl...

Popular News

Citizens’ guide to Nationa...

2023-24 National Budget
In a move ...

Fijian economy poised for growth...

News
The Reserv...

Navua preps well for Battle of G...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua is l...

Champs Nadi work on scrums, set ...

Rugby
Defending ...

422 drunk and drive arrests so f...

News
422 drunk ...

New Generation Party de-register...

News
The New Ge...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Investors want stability, says Chetty