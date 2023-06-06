PM Rabuka in NZ on official visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on his first official visit to New Zealand after taking up office in December, 2022.

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad confirmed this to FijiLive when asked about the Prime Minister’s whereabouts as he had already flown out of Samoa after attending the independence day celebrations.

Prof Prasad said that the Prime Minister landed in New Zealand yesterday.

“The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will return to Fiji on Thursday.”

Rabuka was hosted by the Auckland Indian Association at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, in Auckland, New Zealand.

He is expected to meet dignitaries and the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand in the next two days.