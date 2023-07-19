Wednesday, July 19, 2023
PM Rabuka receives new bravery medal

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was presented with a new medal symbolizing his incredible bravery, compassion and excellent comradeship while serving in the peacekeeping missions in Lebanon.

Rabuka led the Fijian contingent of UNIFIL in Lebanon, from June 1980 to July 1981, where he worked alongside French soldiers.

During this period, the Prime Minister bravely saved a French officer from the agony of brutal enemy fire – With tremendous courage; he risked his life to rescue the fellow French officer.

In recognition of his valour, Rabuka was honoured in 1988 when the former French Prime Minister Michel Rocard awarded him the insignia of Commander of the Legion of Honour in Suva.

Later, as Prime Minister, he was received by President Jacques Chirac and was bestowed with the insignia of Grand Officer.

However, due to the effects of time, the insignia needed replacement.

Following the end of the parliamentary sitting on 14 July, the French Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency François-Xavier Léger presented Prime Minister Rabuka with a new medal to replace the previous one.

