Sunday, October 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM reaffirms commitment to harness innovation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Government’s unwavering dedication to harnessing Fiji’s vast potential through innovation.

Speaking during the Grow Fiji Initiative, themed “Innovation Unleashed”, Rabuka expressed Government’s realisation of the boundless opportunities within Fiji’s borders, emphasising the Coalition Government’s resolute commitment to leveraging this potential for the betterment of the Fijian people and future generations.

“This ambitious vision extends to fostering growth in the construction industry, with a ripple effect expected to catalyse advancement across all sectors of the economy,” Rabuka said.

Speaking on behalf of the Grow Fiji Initiative, Lester Haycock said the Grow Fiji Initiative’s serves as a platform for collaboration and the exchange of ideas among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from diverse sectors.

“The initiative provides an invaluable opportunity for participants to explore innovative solutions, share best practices, and inspire each other to transcend boundaries and unlock Fiji’s complete economic potential,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that the essence of innovation transcends the construction sector alone.

“The Grow Fiji Initiative is a holistic campaign that transcends industries, permeating every facet of Fiji’s economy. By fostering innovation across multiple sectors, the government aims to establish an environment that nurtures creativity, fosters sustainable development, and propels overall economic prosperity.”

The Grow Fiji Initiative, through strategic partnerships and investments in research and development, aspires to position Fiji as a hub for innovation in the Pacific region.

“Leveraging technological advancements, digital transformation, and forward-thinking policies, the government envisions a future where Fiji emerges as a global leader in innovation and a prime destination for investment and collaboration.”

PM Rabuka concluded his address by expressing unwavering confidence that the Grow Fiji Initiative will lead to transformative change, unlocking numerous opportunities for Fijian businesses, entrepreneurs, and citizens.

“The People’s Coalition Government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting innovation-driven growth, building a sustainable future, and creating a prosperous Fiji for all.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB launches AI-based chatbot

Fiji Development Bank has ushered in a new era of customer service ...
News

100pc of Police deaths linked to NC...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says it is sad to not...
Rugby

ABs overcome Ireland to book semis ...

New Zealand put on a brilliant defensive performance to edge world ...
Rugby

Boffelli stars as Argentina advance...

Flyhalf Emiliano Boffelli kicked 17 points to help Argentina regist...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB launches AI-based chatbot

News
Fiji Devel...

100pc of Police deaths linked to...

News
Acting Com...

ABs overcome Ireland to book sem...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Boffelli stars as Argentina adva...

Rugby
Flyhalf Em...

Totogo Police Station attacker c...

News
An unemplo...

Rage shines as Bua defends Senio...

Football
Former Tai...

Popular News

Suva crowned Skipper Cup champio...

Rugby
Suva dethr...

AG appointment breaches the Cons...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fijians stranded in Israel head ...

News
More than ...

ABs overcome Ireland to book sem...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Gomez to pay $1.25m in prenup

Entertainment
Pop icon A...

Bainimarama and Qiliho acquitted...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB launches AI-based chatbot