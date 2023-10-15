PM reaffirms commitment to harness innovation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Government’s unwavering dedication to harnessing Fiji’s vast potential through innovation.

Speaking during the Grow Fiji Initiative, themed “Innovation Unleashed”, Rabuka expressed Government’s realisation of the boundless opportunities within Fiji’s borders, emphasising the Coalition Government’s resolute commitment to leveraging this potential for the betterment of the Fijian people and future generations.

“This ambitious vision extends to fostering growth in the construction industry, with a ripple effect expected to catalyse advancement across all sectors of the economy,” Rabuka said.

Speaking on behalf of the Grow Fiji Initiative, Lester Haycock said the Grow Fiji Initiative’s serves as a platform for collaboration and the exchange of ideas among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from diverse sectors.

“The initiative provides an invaluable opportunity for participants to explore innovative solutions, share best practices, and inspire each other to transcend boundaries and unlock Fiji’s complete economic potential,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that the essence of innovation transcends the construction sector alone.

“The Grow Fiji Initiative is a holistic campaign that transcends industries, permeating every facet of Fiji’s economy. By fostering innovation across multiple sectors, the government aims to establish an environment that nurtures creativity, fosters sustainable development, and propels overall economic prosperity.”

The Grow Fiji Initiative, through strategic partnerships and investments in research and development, aspires to position Fiji as a hub for innovation in the Pacific region.

“Leveraging technological advancements, digital transformation, and forward-thinking policies, the government envisions a future where Fiji emerges as a global leader in innovation and a prime destination for investment and collaboration.”

PM Rabuka concluded his address by expressing unwavering confidence that the Grow Fiji Initiative will lead to transformative change, unlocking numerous opportunities for Fijian businesses, entrepreneurs, and citizens.

“The People’s Coalition Government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting innovation-driven growth, building a sustainable future, and creating a prosperous Fiji for all.”