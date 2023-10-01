PM returns from diplomatic engagements

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka returned home early this morning, concluding a successful visit to the United States.

During his time abroad, the Prime Minister participated in the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York and attended the U.S-Pacific Islands Leaders Forum Summit in Washington, D.C., reinforcing Fiji’s commitment to global cooperation and regional partnerships.

Rabuka’s visit to the United States was marked by significant achievements in diplomacy and international relations.

The visit was intended to represent Fiji on the international stage to address critical global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and the well-being of Pacific Island nations.

Rabuka expressed his delight at the productive meetings and positive outcomes achieved during his overseas engagements.

He emphasised Fiji’s unwavering commitment to advocating for the concerns and aspirations of the Pacific Island nations on the global stage and our commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order to solve the many crises and challenges before us.

Rabuka also commended the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among leaders at the U.S Pacific Islands leaders meeting, which he believes will pave the way for a brighter and more resilient future for the region.