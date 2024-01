Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro from cabinet.

Rabuka in a Government statement said he has taken the decision to dismiss Radrodro with effect from 22 January for insubordination and disobedience to his directive.

He said he has informed the President and the Speaker of Parliament about his decision and mentioned that the Education portfolio will be added to Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka.