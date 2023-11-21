PM to file motion on allowance reduction

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion to reduce the allowances payable to him, Ministers, Assistant Ministers and Members of Parliament tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad to FijiLive.

Prof Prasad said the Prime Minister will give his reasoning after moving the motion.

In an earlier interview, Prof Prasad said Parliament is expected to substantially reduce the allowances paid to the Members of Parliament, including the Prime Minister.

He said that the Prime Minister is also still being paid a per diem of over $3000 for overseas travels.

Prof Prasad said Cabinet has also agreed to cut the allowances by almost half.

He added that Parliament also passed the motion to set up an independent Parliamentary Emolument Committee…that is taking a bit of time to produce its report.

“We hope that Government can reduce it back to what it was in 2014.”