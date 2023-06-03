PM troubled with increased violence cases

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is troubled and concerned with the escalating cases of violence against women and children in the country, particularly the increasing cases of sexual abuse.

Speaking from Samoa during the launch of the National Action Plan, the Prime Minister said statistics released every month were concerning and stressed the Government’s commitment to addressing this issue on a national level.

Rabuka called for active engagement from all stakeholders and said: “The National Action Plan ensures the active engagement across the whole of Government and a wide range of stakeholders including the communities, traditional and religious leaders, athletes and sports men and women, disciplined forces, civil servants and citizens from all walks of life.”

The Prime Minister said that the Government will guarantee survivors of violence access to crucial support services.

The 2023-2028 National Action Plan is the first of two five-year plans to establish the foundation for government’s long-term commitment to prevent violence against women and girls in Fiji.

According to a government statement, the coordination and implementation of the Action Plan will be led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in consultation with stakeholders to create a safer and more equitable society for all Fijians.