PM’s decision is final, say PS Wise

The Office of the Prime Minister says that the PM Sitiveni Rabuka has made his final decision, on the reshuffle of senior members of his Cabinet, which takes effect from today.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary Peter Wise in an interview, this afternoon.

When asked by FijiLive, on who is advising the Prime Minister on these appointments, Permanent Secretary said the Prime Minister makes his own decisions and that no one can challenge it after he makes it.

He added that no one makes any decision on his behalf too.

“According to the Constitution, Section 95(3) (a) highlights that all Ministers continues in office unless he or she is removed by the Prime Minister,” Wise said.

When FijiLive reached out to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of i-Taukei and the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, officials said that these are appointments have been put on hold; however, Wise has clarified that this is not true and that there is no hold on the decision taken by the Prime Minister last Friday on the reshuffle of senior members of his Cabinet.

Wise said that nor he or the Office of the Prime Minister has not received the letter from the Fiji Law Society, asking the Prime Minister to rescind his decision on the appointment of Fiji’s new Attorney-General Filimoni Vosarogo.

He also confirmed that he has also not seen the letter addressed to the Prime Minister from the Social Democratic Liberal Party asking for Rabuka to halt the change of SODELPA Ministers.

“I have not seen the letter and as I said, the Prime Minister has again made his decision on the matter, which in my view is final,” Wise added.

It is understood that the former Attorney-General Siromi Turaga was still in his office at the Suvavou House.