Wednesday, December 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM’s office waits on turbine investigations

The Office of the Prime Minister is dealing with the $122 wind turbine project between the America-based-Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE Limited and the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica yesterday.

Kamikamica said that there are a couple of investigations being carried out by the Ministry of Civil Service, Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission and the Investment Fiji, to demand how regulatory approval was given.

He said these reports would be directed to the Office of the Prime Minister.

He said Rabuka would make the decision on the matter.

The Deputy Prime Minister has referred all questions to the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, earlier Kamikamica said some of the fundamentals like getting approval from FCCC for an energy contract, engaging with Energy Fiji Limited and consulting with the Department of Energy were not followed.

The signed agreement gives authority to IPC to manufacture and install 27 ‘ultra-modern’ wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

FRU begins hunt for new women’...

Fiji Rugby Union has advertised the position of Fijian Drua Women a...
News

There is no split, Kamikamica confi...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has rubbished claims there i...
News

Fiji Govt gets executive jet from U...

The United States Government has given an executive jet to the Fiji...
News

Fatal Ferris wheel accident report ...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRU begins hunt for new women...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

There is no split, Kamikamica co...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji Govt gets executive jet fro...

News
The United...

Fatal Ferris wheel accident repo...

News
The Minist...

Kamikamica slams Sayed-Khaiyum f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Only 6 clubs to feature in NCC

Football
Only 6 clu...

Popular News

Bukayaro puts Fiji into Cape Tow...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Couple fronts court over general...

News
A couple a...

France knockout Fijiana in Cape ...

Rugby
A late sta...

We have to turn narrow losses to...

Rugby
Fiji men's...

No pressure on Gollings, says Ma...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Fiji faces France in Cape Town 7...

Cape Town 7's
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

FRU begins hunt for new women’s coach