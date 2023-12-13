PM’s office waits on turbine investigations

The Office of the Prime Minister is dealing with the $122 wind turbine project between the America-based-Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE Limited and the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica yesterday.

Kamikamica said that there are a couple of investigations being carried out by the Ministry of Civil Service, Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission and the Investment Fiji, to demand how regulatory approval was given.

He said these reports would be directed to the Office of the Prime Minister.

He said Rabuka would make the decision on the matter.

The Deputy Prime Minister has referred all questions to the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, earlier Kamikamica said some of the fundamentals like getting approval from FCCC for an energy contract, engaging with Energy Fiji Limited and consulting with the Department of Energy were not followed.

The signed agreement gives authority to IPC to manufacture and install 27 ‘ultra-modern’ wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.