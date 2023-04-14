Friday, April 14, 2023
PMs statement is a rebuke of Prasad: FLP

The Fiji Labour Party says the Prime Minister’s statement today that he was unhappy with the $360,000 budget for the National Economic Summit is a rebuke to the Minister for Finance.

In a statement, former prime minister and FLP Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry said that the Prime Minister speaking as the Acting Minister for Finance had indicated that the budget for the summit as released by Prof Biman Prasad was not approved.

Chaudhry said this is not the first time that Prof Prasad has ruffled the Prime Minister’s feathers.

“This undoubtedly puts the Coalition Government in a somewhat awkward, if not embarrassing position, as it had been campaigning to bring down the high cost of living, not raise taxes.”

“The Prime Minister also said that he had to make it very clear to all ministers to cut down on costs.”

The Fiji Labour Party highlighted that with this in mind, Chaudhry called on the Government to release the full details of the $500,000 each allocated for the Girmit and Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations.

“FLP questions the need for an internal conference and golf tournament to celebrate Girmit Day.”

“Are these events appropriate to commemorate the blood and sweat of our Girmitya forefathers toiling in the cane fields in slave-like conditions,” the former prime minister retorted.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
