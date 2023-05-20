PNG offers 99-year land lease for Fiji chancery

Fiji has been offered a 99-year land lease in the Central Business District in Port Moresby for the construction of its chancery in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

This was revealed by the PNG Prime Minister James Marape during a bilateral meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

The Fiji Government will also reciprocate through making land available in Suva for the construction of the PNG chancery.

The establishment of the Fiji-PNG Missions will not only strengthen traditional ties and people-to-people links but also socio-economic development between the two countries.

Marape also announced at the meeting that Fijians will now be able to obtain visa on arrival while travelling to PNG.

Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment in working together with PNG and to further improve and strengthen our bilateral relations.

He said both the countries are united in our resolve to build a more prosperous and resilient Pacific region.

The leaders also discussed prospects for more collaboration on higher education, security cooperation, agriculture, climate change, trade and investment and promoting regional solidarity.

On the upcoming 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), Rabuka commended India and PNG for their timely collaboration in bringing together the Pacific leaders to further discussion and dialogue on matters affecting the region as a whole.

Rabuka is expected to meet with the Fijian community in PNG today.