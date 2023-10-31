PNG pair charged for throw offence on Vuniyayawa

Papua New Guinea forwards Keven Appo and Edwin Ipape have both been charged with a Dangerous Throw offence on Fiji Bati forward King Vuniyayawa following their 43-16 loss in the Pacific Championships match on Sunday.

The pair was involved in the lifting tackle however Appo was the only player sent to the sin bin and has been handed a Grade 2 charge for his offence on Vuniyayawa.

The charge carries a fine of 23 per cent of his match fees with an early guilty plea or 33 per cent if he unsuccessfully challenges the offence.

Ipape was charged with a Grade 1 offence which carries a fine of seven per cent of match fees with an early plea or 10 per cent if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the two sides will clash again in the Pacific Championship final at 5pm this Sunday.