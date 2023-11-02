PNG pair enter plea for dangerous tackle

Papua New Guinea Kumuls forwards Keven Appo and Edwin Ipape have entered early guilty pleas after both were charged with Dangerous Throw offences following a lifting tackle on Fiji Bati forward King Vuniyayawa.

Appo was sent to the sin bin and was handed a Grade 2 charge while Ipape was hit with a Grade 1 charge for the 26th minute tackle in Sunday’s 43-16 loss to Fiji.

Appo’s early guilty plea resulted in a fine of 23 per cent of his match fees while Ipape was fined seven per cent of match fees with an early plea.

Both players will be allowed to feature in the Men’s Pacific Bowl final in what looks to be like a rematch with the Fiji Bati at 5pm at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby on Sunday.