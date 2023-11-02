Thursday, November 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PNG pair enter plea for dangerous tackle

Papua New Guinea Kumuls forwards Keven Appo and Edwin Ipape have entered early guilty pleas after both were charged with Dangerous Throw offences following a lifting tackle on Fiji Bati forward King Vuniyayawa.

Appo was sent to the sin bin and was handed a Grade 2 charge while Ipape was hit with a Grade 1 charge for the 26th minute tackle in Sunday’s 43-16 loss to Fiji.

Appo’s early guilty plea resulted in a fine of 23 per cent of his match fees while Ipape was fined seven per cent of match fees with an early plea.

Both players will be allowed to feature in the Men’s Pacific Bowl final in what looks to be like a rematch with the Fiji Bati at 5pm at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Government issues blue bond

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says careful thought, ...
Rugby

Wong to extend Roosters stay on $85...

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong is closing in on a con...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start for Barbari...

Four Flying Fijians will start for the Barbarians in their test mat...
Rugby

Minimbi to make Reds debut from ben...

Former Fijian Drua lock Chris Minimbi is set to make his debut for ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government issues blue bond

News
Minister f...

Wong to extend Roosters stay on ...

Rugby
Young Fiji...

Fijian quartet to start for Barb...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Minimbi to make Reds debut from ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Education latest fad for scammer...

News
The Consum...

Police clamp on trade of stolen ...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Rabuka announces South Pacific C...

News
Prime Mini...

Kamikamica is PNG PM’s fav Bati ...

NRL
Papua New ...

Fiji at the centre of bad public...

News
Opposition...

Botia in alternative World Cup d...

Rugby
Following ...

Bail application denied for Toto...

News
The High C...

Fiji withdraws support on human ...

News
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Government issues blue bond