Saturday, May 20, 2023
PNG security personnel to attach with RFMF

Fiji will soon invite servicemen and women from Papua New Guinea for secondment to the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this while speaking to 3000 plus University of the Papua New Guinea (UPNG) in Port Moresby today.

He said this will further enhance the Fiji-PNG bilateral relations.

“I authorised the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration to open up and invite the Ministry of Defence of PNG to send servicemen and women on secondment to the RFMF to participate in peacekeeping duties around the world,” he said.

Rabuka stated that plans are also in place for more collaboration between the universities in Fiji and UPNG.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
