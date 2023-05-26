PNG will be a different ball game: Male

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach Inoke Male says playing Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the Oceania Championship on the Gold Coast today will be a different ball game.

Male said PNG will be a totally new team for them but he is confident Fijiana will put on a strong performance.

“I have faith in the 28 players that are part of the team. I have faith that they will do whatever they are told to do in the match by the coaches.”

“Some of the weaknesses we saw against the Wallaroos were our structure and our drivers. They were not making the right call to score. We need to improve that against PNG.”

“We’ll just try to stick to our game plan because we see them as a new team. We won’t take them easily because we will have another two major games lined up in the tournament.”

The Fijiana vs Papua New Guinea match kicks off at 7.30pm at the Bond University ground.