Police act on marijuana planting tip

Police has revealed that a tip received about the alleged cultivation of illicit drugs led to the discovery of more than 3,700 plants believed to be marijuana in Vunikoko, Seaqaqa.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Police – Livai Driu said a team of officers led by the Station Officer Seaqaqa conducted the raid in the Vuniniko Highlands yesterday afternoon.

ACP Driu said a 22-year-old man was arrested as he arrived at the farm whilst the officers were uprooting the plants.

The plants will be sent for analysis while the suspect remains in custody.

In another drug raid conducted in Caubati yesterday, officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Narcotics Bureau, arrested a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man following the discovery of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said in Lautoka, the Western Division Narcotics team arrested two men following a raid in a motel, after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine.

He added it is encouraging to receive tips and information which is pursued by the Operations and Narcotics Bureau.

ACP Driu has commended community leaders for supporting the work of Police and acknowledging their role in the war against drugs, as it will greatly assist efforts of curbing the illegal trade.

ACP Driu said with concerns on the involvement of children in the illicit drug trade increasing, engaging community support is crucial in protecting young innocent lives from the vicious drug cycle.