Police adamant to reduce crime, safe environment

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, says that through its mandate, Police is expected to provide a safe environment for the people of Fiji and must continue to become a forward-looking proactive regulator of law and order.

Speaking at the announcement of the Annual Corporate Plan at the Fiji Police HQ, Chew said the challenges encroach on every front as we have drugs, financial crime, cybercrime, climate change, pandemics and the ever-evolving criminal landscapes to deal with.

Chew said the Annual Corporate Plan explains how they will steer the organisation through this financial year through their roles and responsibilities.

“The plan will also dictate how Police tend to deliver their strategies and planned activities, and how they will measure their performance.”

“Profound forces are transforming the entire landscape of policing services here in Fiji, so the Fiji Police Force needs to align them,” Chew added.

The Acting Commissioner of Police said they need to change the way they see things and, in some cases, what they do.

Chew said they have learned a lot from experiences, and they have acted with confidence, energy and effectiveness to stand up for the people and visitors to our country.

He said this Annual Corporate Plan therefore plans to harness that drive and, with dedication and decisiveness, it will direct the Fiji Police towards the longer term challenges.

“The Police will be more innovative, assertive and adaptive in their aspirations of achieving their Annual Corporate Plan’s theme of optimum service delivery,” the Acting COMPOL added.