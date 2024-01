The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this year as 78 people lost their lives due to road fatalities last year while 104,763 drivers were issued traffic infringement notices.

44 people had lost their lives in 2022.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai Driu said 3,735 people were arrested for traffic offences and 221 serious accident were recorded.

He said Police will continue to be out on the roads every day for everyone’s safety.