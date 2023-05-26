Police beef up operations for long weekend

The Fiji Police Force has increased its numbers on the ground in the lead up to the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations this long weekend.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said with the Fijian Drua match against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka tomorrow, as well planned Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations, traffic operations have been increased from today till next week.

He said too many accidents are occurring because drivers and pedestrians have little to no consideration for other road users.

“It is unfortunate that many drivers and pedestrians still cannot comprehend their responsibility as a road user. When drivers fail to adhere to road rules, they are essentially increasing the chances of causing an accident that could result in serious injury or death.”

He said that with bad weather conditions anticipated this weekend, there is a greater need for caution.

“Plan well… get in the night before, to avoid the rush.”

“Police will continue to issue the advisories because we care about your safety and well-being.”

“We care about you getting home to your families. But in order for this to work, there has to be acceptance and cooperation from drivers and pedestrians because Police cannot be everywhere or in every vehicle to make sure you are being safe by complying with road rules.”

ACP Driu added that random stop checks will be conducted as a proactive measure to remind drivers to be safe on our roads.