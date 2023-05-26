Friday, May 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police beef up operations for long weekend

The Fiji Police Force has increased its numbers on the ground in the lead up to the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations this long weekend.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu said with the Fijian Drua match against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka tomorrow, as well planned Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations, traffic operations have been increased from today till next week.

He said too many accidents are occurring because drivers and pedestrians have little to no consideration for other road users.

“It is unfortunate that many drivers and pedestrians still cannot comprehend their responsibility as a road user. When drivers fail to adhere to road rules, they are essentially increasing the chances of causing an accident that could result in serious injury or death.”

He said that with bad weather conditions anticipated this weekend, there is a greater need for caution.

“Plan well… get in the night before, to avoid the rush.”

“Police will continue to issue the advisories because we care about your safety and well-being.”

“We care about you getting home to your families. But in order for this to work, there has to be acceptance and cooperation from drivers and pedestrians because Police cannot be everywhere or in every vehicle to make sure you are being safe by complying with road rules.”

ACP Driu added that random stop checks will be conducted as a proactive measure to remind drivers to be safe on our roads.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FDB wins regional accolade

For the second consecutive year, the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) ha...
Business

Fijian economy to grow beyond proje...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the growth of the Fijian economy is l...
Entertainment

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 shoot

Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the shoot of the third film in...
Entertainment

Kennedy receives standing ovation a...

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy', starring Sunny Leone and...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB wins regional accolade

Business
For the se...

Fijian economy to grow beyond pr...

Business
The Reserv...

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 sho...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Kennedy receives standing ovatio...

Entertainment
Filmmaker ...

Submission filed for name change...

Sports
Nadi Town ...

No charges against Roko Ului

News
The Republ...

Popular News

Literacy plays a vital role: Tab...

News
Minister f...

Chiefs reminded of their role du...

News
Head of St...

Koroisau focused on Origin role

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Valenitabua agrees to pay outsta...

News
Suva lawye...

Wallaroos claim Fijiana scalp in...

Rugby
An error r...

Man stabs partner, sets house on...

News
A 42-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy
Gallery

StudyHut Fiji Education Consultancy Opening ceremony