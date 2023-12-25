Police beef up road ops for Christmas weekend

Fiji Police Force is beefing up its presence along the roads to ensure that we have an incident free festive weekend.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said most drivers should avoid driving long distance, especially after a heavy kava drinking session.

“It’s a norm, some drivers do it and some just drive for long hours without proper rest. It is one of the main contributing factor of road accidents this year where people tend to doze off behind the wheel,” said ACP Driu.

The Head of Police Operations said this will be one of the common practice this festive season and is calling on all drivers to think about the lives they are putting at risk.

“Drivers can even stop along the road or near to a Community Post and rest for a few minutes.”

“You don’t need to rush to festivities or you don’t need to rush when you are returning home. It’s always better to be late than never.”

ACP Driu said drivers always bank on their experience of years of driving rather than common sense.

“Its common sense, when you are tired, get enough rest.”

“Police Officers at checkpoints will sometimes be asking you questions on where you coming from and they will advise you accordingly if you have been driving for long hours.”