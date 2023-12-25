Monday, December 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police beef up road ops for Christmas weekend

Fiji Police Force is beefing up its presence along the roads to ensure that we have an incident free festive weekend.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said most drivers should avoid driving long distance, especially after a heavy kava drinking session.

“It’s a norm, some drivers do it and some just drive for long hours without proper rest. It is one of the main contributing factor of road accidents this year where people tend to doze off behind the wheel,” said ACP Driu.

The Head of Police Operations said this will be one of the common practice this festive season and is calling on all drivers to think about the lives they are putting at risk.

“Drivers can even stop along the road or near to a Community Post and rest for a few minutes.”

“You don’t need to rush to festivities or you don’t need to rush when you are returning home. It’s always better to be late than never.”

ACP Driu said drivers always bank on their experience of years of driving rather than common sense.

“Its common sense, when you are tired, get enough rest.”

“Police Officers at checkpoints will sometimes be asking you questions on where you coming from and they will advise you accordingly if you have been driving for long hours.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Inmates reunite with loved ones for...

The Fiji Corrections Service opened its doors yesterday to allow fa...
Sports

Stage one of works at HFC Stadium c...

️Stage one of track works at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, which is...
News

SODELPA plays key role in policy tr...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) as a member of the Co...
News

Prasad reflects on Coalition Govt’s...

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Finance, Strategic Plannin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Inmates reunite with loved ones ...

News
The Fiji C...

Stage one of works at HFC Stadiu...

Sports
️Stage one...

SODELPA plays key role in policy...

News
The Social...

Prasad reflects on Coalition Gov...

News
Deputy Pri...

Roy becomes joint-second top goa...

Football
Fijian cap...

Time to reflect and help the nee...

News
FijiFirst ...

Popular News

Fiji Airports pays out $6M divid...

News
Fiji Airpo...

Contepomi is new Argentina coach...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Drua’s home game tickets g...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Qaranivalu, Nata, Silatolu pardo...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Roy becomes joint-second top goa...

Football
Fijian cap...

Stage one of works at HFC Stadiu...

Sports
️Stage one...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Inmates reunite with loved ones for Christmas