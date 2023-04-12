Police brutality a concern for department

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says the increasing number of police brutality cases has become a matter of grave concern.

Speaking during his tour of Vanua Levu, Tikoduadua said this needs to stop and that the Force existed for the people.

Tikoduadua said police officers worked for the people, and it is not the other way around – you exist because of them.

“One of my biggest concerns and one of the biggest concerns of all Fijians is that police have been brutal in the way they carry out their duty. We are all here to look after the people, including the Acting Commissioner of Police and I- and in turn our job is to look after you.”

The Minister said police officers cannot break the law to uphold it – it will cost you your job, and it will cost you your reputation.

“This requires perhaps education and patience, because it does not augur well that Policemen and Policewomen in the course of conducting their duty have to lose their job because they become over-enthusiastic,” Tikoduadua added.

The Minister for Home Affairs continue his visit of the Northern Division today.