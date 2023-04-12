Wednesday, April 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police brutality a concern for department

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says the increasing number of police brutality cases  has become a matter of grave concern.

Speaking during his tour of Vanua Levu, Tikoduadua said this needs to stop and that the Force existed for the people.

Tikoduadua said police officers worked for the people, and it is not the other way around – you exist because of them.

“One of my biggest concerns and one of the biggest concerns of all Fijians is that police have been brutal in the way they carry out their duty. We are all here to look after the people, including the Acting Commissioner of Police and I- and in turn our job is to look after you.”

The Minister said police officers cannot break the law to uphold it – it will cost you your job, and it will cost you your reputation.

“This requires perhaps education and patience, because it does not augur well that Policemen and Policewomen in the course of conducting their duty have to lose their job because they become over-enthusiastic,” Tikoduadua added.

The Minister for Home Affairs continue his visit of the Northern Division today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant that the Olympic Games q...
News

Smuggling an ongoing issue for pris...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says contrabands or the smuggling of...
Football

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup expe...

Fiji Football Association says it is investing money to the tune of...
News

Govt approves QVS renovation works

The Government has endorsed the second amendment to the grant agree...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Smuggling an ongoing issue for p...

News
Prime Mini...

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup e...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Govt approves QVS renovation wor...

News
The Govern...

Kikau back for Eels showdown

NRL
Canterbury...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Popular News

Review of Immigration Act: PM

News
The Office...

We learnt our mistake and bounce...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a de...

Sports
Rewa claim...

12-month amnesty period for rate...

News
Cabinet ap...

Duo remanded in custody for assa...

News
The Suva's...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Olympics is the focus: Gollings