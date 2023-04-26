Police bulk up presence at Coke Games

Fiji Police Force will deploy more than 300 Police Officers for the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva over the next three days.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the aim of the Fiji Police is to broaden the scope of security coverage.

“We will deploy more than 300 manpower, including the 185 officers who are undergoing Police training at Nasova. We know that our students will spill over into the city and we are going to provide security coverage for their protection.”

“The security arrangement for Coca-Cola games this year is going to be heavy. We have broadened the scope of our security coverage. This year will be a task force-based consent which will consist of all our units in order for us to provide that conducive environment for our students and schools.”

He added the theme for the Fiji Police Force operation this year is ‘Drug-Free’ Coca-Cola games.

“We don’t want to receive reports of missing persons after the games like in the past. Those are some of the things that we have identified and we want to rectify this year.”

“We are also going to focus on the other three quadrants which is the stadium within, the outer quadrant is where our community policing is going to target.”

“We are also going to target the groupings which we have seen in the past. We are going to ensure that the games are incident free.”