Monday, June 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police clarifies issue on a reconciling report

The Fiji Police Force has provided clarification on information circulating on social media alleging Police officers had sought to traditionally reconcile a report where a newborn baby was taken from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last week.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci said a report of the incident was initially received at the Totogo Police Station, whereby officers were deployed.

He said the initial information gathered was that she had left her baby with a medical official and a person known to the family, who was visiting, to take care of some personal matters nearby.

“When she returned, she found her baby and visitor missing, and assumed that her child was taken by the medical official for a check-up.”

“After a while, she asked around for her baby and discovered that her child was no longer on hospital premises. She suspected the family friend of taking her child and officers were deployed to the suspect’s home where they found her baby.”

ACP Raikaci stressed that there was no attempt by officers to reconcile the matter as they were acting on the wishes of the family who did not wish to pursue the matter at that particular time, considering her health status and the traumatic experience she had just gone through.

He said CID officers from Totogo liaised with the family again, where they were advised that they were now ready to pursue the matter further.

“Criminal Investigations Department officers are with the family, recording their statements in relation to the incident,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Naomi Watts confirms marriage to Bi...

British Actor Naomi Watts confirmed her marriage to American actor ...
NRL

Ravalawa dots in dragons narrow win...

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa dotted a try in Saint George Illa...
Rugby

Naiqama concerned with team’s incon...

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama has expressed his concern ...
News

Govt to announce a revamped scholar...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government is goin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Naomi Watts confirms marriage to...

Entertainment
British Ac...

Ravalawa dots in dragons narrow ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Naiqama concerned with team’s in...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Govt to announce a revamped scho...

News
Minister f...

Rampaging Valetini shines for Br...

Rugby
Rampaging ...

Govt made a matured call to defe...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Goalie stars as Tailevu Naitasir...

Football
Goalkeeper...

Woman’s death classified as murd...

News
Nabua Poli...

Ali happy with Navua’s dis...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Suva shifts focus to player rota...

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva Coach...

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con s...

Football
A-League w...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Naomi Watts confirms marriage to Billy Crudup