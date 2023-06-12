Police clarifies issue on a reconciling report

The Fiji Police Force has provided clarification on information circulating on social media alleging Police officers had sought to traditionally reconcile a report where a newborn baby was taken from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last week.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci said a report of the incident was initially received at the Totogo Police Station, whereby officers were deployed.

He said the initial information gathered was that she had left her baby with a medical official and a person known to the family, who was visiting, to take care of some personal matters nearby.

“When she returned, she found her baby and visitor missing, and assumed that her child was taken by the medical official for a check-up.”

“After a while, she asked around for her baby and discovered that her child was no longer on hospital premises. She suspected the family friend of taking her child and officers were deployed to the suspect’s home where they found her baby.”

ACP Raikaci stressed that there was no attempt by officers to reconcile the matter as they were acting on the wishes of the family who did not wish to pursue the matter at that particular time, considering her health status and the traumatic experience she had just gone through.

He said CID officers from Totogo liaised with the family again, where they were advised that they were now ready to pursue the matter further.

“Criminal Investigations Department officers are with the family, recording their statements in relation to the incident,” he added.