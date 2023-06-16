Friday, June 16, 2023
Police concerned with rise in drug cases

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Sakeo Raikaci says there has been a drastic increase in drug cases in Fiji and Police is actively working to combat this.

Speaking to FijiLive, ACP Raikaci said the Fiji Police is maximising the use of its resources and personnel to actively deal with this problem.

ACP Raikaci said according to statistics gathered, Police are arresting people every day who are alleged to be in possession of drugs, particularly marijuana and hard drugs.

He said right around the country, arrests are being made.

“Police is working hard to combat this and is gathering relevant stakeholders to work together to bring down the statistics indicated.”

The Assistant Commissioner of Police indicated that currently a team is in Kadavu conducting operations to uproot marijuana farms and to prosecute those found dealing with marijuana.

ACP Raikaci said every month Police are in Kadavu conducting operations, due to its prevalence compared to other areas around the country.

“We have yet to investigate this theory, but the seeds from the marijuana plants fall on the ground and germinate into a new plant. This is in Kadavu; however, we have yet to establish this theory,” ACP Raikaci added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
