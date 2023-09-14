Thursday, September 14, 2023
Police IDC to be held in Labasa

The annual Police Inter District Championship (IDC) shifts to Labasa this year and will be played at the end of this month.

The tournament was officially launched at the Fiji Police Force’s headquarters in Suva yesterday where Lincoln Refrigeration Pte Limited was unveiled as the main sponsor of the 3-day event.

The pools of the tournament were drawn afterwards.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew in receiving the $15,000 sponsorship, acknowledged the show of support towards the organisation.

“The Fiji Police in everything we do, we need partnership. Whether it be fighting crime or sports, we need partnerships.”

“We appreciate the show of support from all our sponsors and are looking forward to the IDC that will be held in the Northern Division”.

Other sponsors of the IDC include LICI, Vodafone and Hydrokleen.

Defending champions Police Mobile Force headline Pool 2 with Eastern, Western 1 and Central Division while Pool 1 has hosts Northern, Headquarters, Western 2 and Southern Division.

The tournament will be played from 28-30 September.

Reginald Chandar
