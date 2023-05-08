Monday, May 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police investigate fatal hit and run in Korovou

Korovou Police are investigating an alleged case of hit and run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Lutu Village.

The victim had left a workmate’s home located at the Waimaro Settlement at around 4am yesterday.

Shortly after 5am, a call was received at the Korovou Police Station regarding a man who was found lying motionless on the road.

Police attended to the scene, where they found the victim.

He was rushed to the Korovou Hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything between 4am to 5am yesterday along the stretch from Waimaro Settlement to Korovou is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Eastern Command Centre on 9905563.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Leaders urged to renew commitment t...

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says there is...
News

First Lady committed to cervical ca...

First Lady Madame Filomena Katonivere says she is committed to rais...
Rugby

Six players yet to make Silktails d...

Six players are yet to make their Kaiviti Silktails in the Ron Mass...
News

Boy, 17, charged over fatal Veisari...

Lami Police have charged the 17-year-old boy alleged to have caused...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leaders urged to renew commitmen...

News
His Excell...

First Lady committed to cervical...

News
First Lady...

Six players yet to make Silktail...

Rugby
Six player...

Boy, 17, charged over fatal Veis...

News
Lami Polic...

Navua upsets Blues, registers se...

Sports
Navua regi...

Leaders Rewa overcome gutsy Tavu...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Habosi, Kamikamica star in Racin...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Hurricanes blown away in Suva

Rugby
Two crucia...

Fijiana Drua named for Super W f...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Narawa scores in Highlanders bea...

Rugby
A try from...

Iijima tags Koroibete ‘world cla...

Rugby
Saitama Wi...

Ba man to front court over an on...

News
A 26-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Leaders urged to renew commitment to SIDS