Police investigate fatal hit and run in Korovou

Korovou Police are investigating an alleged case of hit and run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Lutu Village.

The victim had left a workmate’s home located at the Waimaro Settlement at around 4am yesterday.

Shortly after 5am, a call was received at the Korovou Police Station regarding a man who was found lying motionless on the road.

Police attended to the scene, where they found the victim.

He was rushed to the Korovou Hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything between 4am to 5am yesterday along the stretch from Waimaro Settlement to Korovou is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Eastern Command Centre on 9905563.