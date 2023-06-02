Police investigates fires at Digicel towers

A team headed by the Divisional Crime Officer Southern is investigating two cases of fires on properties belonging to Digicel Fiji.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP/Crime) Sakeo Raikaci said the first report was lodged by a company engineer last night, who during a routine check saw one of their cables at their tower in Flagstaff damaged and was on fire.

ACP Raikaci said the second report was lodged by a Nabua Police officer who, whilst on patrol, saw the tower located along Ratu Mara Road on fire.

The National Fire Authority was alerted, and firefighters’ managed to contain the fire.

ACP Raikaci said the investigating team has been tasked to ensure those responsible for damaging the critical infrastructures are arrested.