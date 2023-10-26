Police launches Human Resource Management System

The Fiji Police has launched a Human Resource Management System that will reduce the manual paper work and streamline processes, which aimed at enhancing those officers serving on the ground.

The system was launched by the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew, who acknowledged the officers responsible for digitizing the system for the current Police officers.

Chew said the new system would greatly benefit the work carried out by Police out across the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration (ACPA) Meli Sateki said the network will assist officers to check their leave status and will be able to apply their leave online.

The results of their application can also be checked online.

In the meantime, the project will be piloted at the Police headquarters and will later be rolled out to the five divisions.