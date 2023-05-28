Police make multiple drug arrests

The Fiji Police Force has made multiple arrests in the last 24 hours for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The arrests have been made at various locations including Vatuwaqa – Suva, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Nadi, and Seaqaqa.

Chief of Operation, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu says that the 40-year-old man was arrested in Suva.

The man was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, accompanied by smoking paraphernalia.

He is currently in custody and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu said they have noted an increase in community support in their ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.

He added that an increasing number of individuals have come forward to provide valuable information through various Fiji Police social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter (@fij_force), and Instagram (@FijiPoliceMedia).

“These valuable leads have been swiftly acted upon, resulting in significant drug seizures and subsequent arrests across the country,” ACP Driu said.

He commended the public’s proactive stance, emphasizing the crucial role they play in effectively combating the drug trade.