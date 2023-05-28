Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police make multiple drug arrests

The Fiji Police Force has made multiple arrests in the last 24 hours for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The arrests have been made at various locations including Vatuwaqa – Suva, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Nadi, and Seaqaqa.

Chief of Operation, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Livai Driu says that the 40-year-old man was arrested in Suva.

The man was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, accompanied by smoking paraphernalia.

He is currently in custody and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu said they have noted an increase in community support in their ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.

He added that an increasing number of individuals have come forward to provide valuable information through various Fiji Police social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter (@fij_force), and Instagram (@FijiPoliceMedia).

“These valuable leads have been swiftly acted upon, resulting in significant drug seizures and subsequent arrests across the country,” ACP Driu said.

He commended the public’s proactive stance, emphasizing the crucial role they play in effectively combating the drug trade.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

A call on the world to protect it&#...

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has reiterated Fiji’s commitme...
News

Fiji-US strengthen investment and t...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says ...
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

A call on the world to protect i...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji-US strengthen investment an...

News
Deputy Pri...

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Popular News

Masi hat-tricks in Drua’s bonus ...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Bolaca undergoes successful surg...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Ecstatic Khan thankful to player...

Football
Suva coach...

Winger Momo signs with Fijian Dr...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Rugby
Waratahs w...

Chiefs reminded of their role du...

News
Head of St...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

A call on the world to protect it’s oceans