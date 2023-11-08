Police makes more drug arrests

Police says it will continue to come down hard on marijuana cultivators and dealers following a number of recent arrests.

Police said two men and a woman were arrested in Korovuto, Nadi, following a raid which resulted in the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa said three remain in custody, and the seized substances and smoking apparatuses will be taken for analysis.

SSP Vaisewa said a 47-year-old man from Naikabula, Lautoka, was taken into custody on Monday following a raid conducted at his home resulting in the discovery of plastic bags containing crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine and bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He said close to $13,000 cash believed to be from proceeds of crime was also seized. In another raid conducted in Sigatoka, a 30-year-old woman was arrested following the discovery of parcels containing bullets of dried leaves and plastic bags containing branches of dried leaves, all believed to be marijuana.

Last week, a man was arrested in Lautoka after he was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana packed and ready for distribution.

A team of officers from the Narcotics Bureau, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and the Western Division K9 are conducting joint raids, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, in the North, a 37-year-old farmer of Seaqaqa was arrested following a raid conducted by the Northern Division Taskforce resulting in the seizure of marijuana.

Divisional Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka said a bucket of loose dried leaves and a large amount of dried leaves wrapped in a tarpaulin, as well as plants, all tested positive for marijuana.

He said the accused has since been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs and was produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court.

His case will be called again on the 20th of this month.

SSP Baledrokadroka also revealed that in another report, a 45-year-old woman in Labasa was charged after she was found with plastic bags and bullets of dried leaves that tested positive as marijuana.

The woman was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court.

She has been bailed and will reappear on the 15th of January 2024.

The Divisional Police Commander North says cultivators and suppliers are under their radar and with the help of crime prevention committees and community members who have been sharing information, more arrests will be made this festive season.