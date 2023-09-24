Police officer crowned Miss Rakiraki

Police constable, Priti Priya Prasad was last night crowned Miss Vodafone Rakiraki 2023.

Prasad who is originally from Labasa was sponsored by Higgins and she beat four other contestants to claim the main title.

She advocated on raising awareness against all forms of violence during the 4-day carnival at the FSC grounds.

Prasad also won the Best Traditional Attire and Best Research Topic awards.

Miss Haroon’s Alesi Naikaciwa finished as the first runner-up while Miss Vaileka Fuels Ltd Serai Bale was named the second runner-up.