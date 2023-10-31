Police receives reports of email compromises

The Fiji Police Force is once again cautioning members of the public about online scams as we head into the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said there have been reports of email compromises whereby hackers, through deceptive email messages or websites are luring people into releasing confidential information that is later used for illegal means.

ACP Waqa says once the hackers obtain the personal information, they would send links to certain sites frequented by the victim, usually with an offer of a product on sale. The victim would then commit to the sale by entering his/her online banking information, which is then used by the hacker.

He said hackers would send emails claiming to be from reputable companies, however upon closer inspection of the web address, a letter would be altered, and once accessed, it would take the user to a site that has been set up to look like a legitimate site.

ACP Waqa said once the compromised site is hacked, all personal information one enters is stored by the hacker and then used for illegal means.

Meanwhile other online scams using messaging platforms such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Facebook messenger platforms are again emerging.

An example is through Viber whereby the hacker tries to obtain an individual’s viber activation code, and as a result, they take over their viber account. The hacker then creates another account using the victim’s viber profile with the same profile picture but from a different mobile number.

With that account, they start asking for assistance from victims’ contacts to send money.

Reports received are of two employees who had sent money to a mobile number, thinking it was for their employer’s medical needs.

In another case, a woman had sent more than a thousand dollars to a mobile number, thinking it was her sister who needed the money for a land purchase.

ACP Waqa is urging members of the public to carefully scrutinize emails and messages received requesting money, even if it is from someone known to them.

He says, it is better to take one’s time in authenticating information, because once personal information and money is sent, it is very difficult to retrieve as scammers are mostly operating overseas.