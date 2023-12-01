Friday, December 1, 2023
Police stages comeback to retain Sukuna Bowl

A strong second half comeback saw Police hold Army 11-11 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today and retain the prestigious Ratu Sukuna Bowl for yet another year.

Witnessed by a big crowd on a hot afternoon, the teams put on a fiery performance from the opening whistle and it was the kicking boot of veteran fly-half Apisalome Waqatabu that got the first points of the match for Police.

Army responded strongly and despite missing a penalty, they continued to power on and scored a try through winger Onisimo Nawalu to lead 5-3.

Nawalu also kicked a penalty towards the end of the half to extend Army’s lead further while Police pushed hard and were denied by the TMO.

Even Waqatabu’s drop-goal attempt sailed away as Army led 8-3 at the break.

Police entered the second half with more urgency and after some tough phases and good defensive play from both sides, the lawmen managed to find their way through winger Jone Dukumoi to tie up the scores.

Relentless pressure from Police and unnecessary mistakes and an infringement by Army gifted fullback Jack Volavola the opportunity to put Police in the lead for the first time in the game.

Army fly-half Sanaila Daliga who missed earlier attempts, did not miss the most crucial kick when the men from Delainabua were awarded a penalty and beautifully slotted the ball between the uprights to tie up the scores at 11-11.

Both teams fought tooth and nail in the last period of play but Police courageous defended its line and held on ensure the tanoa returns to rest at the Nasova barracks in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
