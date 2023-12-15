Police to conduct surprise drug raids

The Fiji Police Force will conduct surprise checks in places and along the road side areas for drugs and other illegal stuffs.

Assistant Commissioner Police Operations, Livai Driu said surprise check was done at the Suva Wharf early last Sunday on one of the vessel coming in from the islands.

“We managed to intercept a supply of drugs that were coming in from the island and this is probably the supply for Christmas and New Year,” said ACP Driu.

He said this this same concept has been happening around the Division and its sad to note that people are being caught red-handed.

“At least four people were arrested on Sunday after a handful of drugs were found on them and many more drugs were discovered in the vessel that was left abandoned.”

ACP Driu the incident on Sunday should be a warning to all those involved in the illegal act and has stressed that Police will continue its surprise checks at any time.