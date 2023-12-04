Police warns against fake email

Members of the public are warned of a fake email in circulation purporting to be an official warning from the Acting Commissioner of Police and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In a statement, Police said the document that’s pictured warns of the arrest and prosecution against the recipient if they fail to respond to a 24-hour deadline, with regard to one’s online activities relating to Child Pornography, Paedophilia, Cyber pornography, Exhibition, Sex Trafficking and Drug Peddling.

Police said the document is false and members of the public are requested to disregard and delete any email received from the email address of jukifongchewfpfcom2023@gmail.com as it is a scam.

The Fiji Police Force has also thanked the public for alerting them regarding the matter, which is now under investigation.