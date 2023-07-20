Thursday, July 20, 2023
Police wary about spike in crimes against the vulnerables

The Fiji Police Force says that crimes against women and children perpetrated by family members is of grave concern.

A statement issued by Poice said its is stepping up on operations on property offences such as aggravated robberies, theft and burglaries, crimes against women and children committed within domestic settings remains a major worry.

The statement revealed that the overall crime rate in June had recorded an 11 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year, as well as the reduction in crimes against women and children, they are still very concerned with the fact the two crimes are being committed by persons in positions of trust within a family setting.

“Of the 94 child victims, 68 were girls and 26 boys.”

“Out of the 94 cases, 76 per cent were perpetrated by male family members in domestic settings.”

Police also revealed that a particular concern is the fact that there were 24 incidents involving multiple counts of sexual-related crimes, including rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

They said that all the victims in these cases were under the age of 18.

Of the 177 women victims, most of the victims were from 18 to 38-years-old, with 43 cases domestic related.

74 per cent of offences were assault-related, with assault causing actual bodily harm, being the most common form of victim abuse.

The Western Division had recorded increases in reported crimes against women, while the remaining Central, Northern, Eastern and the Southern Division had recorded decreases.

Police said they are at the receiving end of these reports, which is why they are prioritizing community policing efforts and continuously reaching out to stakeholders through the vanua, religion and civil society groups to assist us in addressing these heinous crimes which are occurring within domestic settings.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
