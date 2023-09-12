Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Police yet to receive report against EbayShop

The Fiji Police Force says it is yet to receive any report against the operations of EbayShop, and when reports are received, investigations will be conducted accordingly.

The Force in a statement said reports of online scams are being received throughout the divisions, mainly perpetrated by offenders who are operating from overseas.

However, as for local online scams, 21 cases have been investigated and the offenders charged with Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception contrary to Section 318 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The Cyber Crime Department of the Force is working with mobile service providers in tracing perpetrators through their records with regards to MPAISA scams.

Members of the public are being urged to verify messages received and messages sent, as once money is sent, it is very difficult to recover.

There are reports where bonds for rental cars or apartments have been paid without proper verification and onsite visits.

All online transactions from an unverified source or platform must always be approached with caution, or avoid engaging altogether as online transactions or quick rich schemes may provide short term relief, but have long term devastating impacts.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
