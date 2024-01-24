Policeman remanded, case transferred to High Court

A policeman who allegedly punched and killed a man has had his case transferred to the High Court and remanded in custody.

28-year-old Fifita Toma appeared before Magistrate Pulekari Low charged with one count of murder.

The Court heard that on January 13, Toma had allegedly punched the victim that led to his dedeath.

In her ruling, Magistrate Low said that Toma was charged with an indictable offence and transferred the case to the High Court.

She also ordered the accused to his alibi notice in 21 days.

The matter has been adjourned to February 6 for first call in the High Court.