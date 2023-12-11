Policy paper to be tabled to Cabinet on Lau Seascape

Conservation International is supporting a policy paper that is to be tabled to Cabinet, seeking the Government to recognize the Lau Seascape as a ‘Sustainable Managed Area in Fiji’.

This has been confirmed to FijiLive by the Vice President, Pacific Islands Program, Conservation International Susana Tuisese.

Tuisese said right now the policy paper is currently being consulted on and is going through all the line ministers for clarity.

She said the Policy Paper is for Government to endorse and acknowledge the six blocks of Marine Protected Areas in Fiji – which equates to over eight per cent of the Potential Marine Area in the Lau Waters.

“This could be the first step to Fiji fulfilling its commitment under the Convention of Biological Diversity and other international commitments that Fiji has committed to protect and uphold by 2030.”

Tuisese said the Prime Minister is supportive of the goal and has reaffirmed his stance on the global stage, concurring with the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership that by 2030, Fiji would have 30 per cent of its EEZ protected under the Convention of Biological Diversity.

“We are working to reaffirm these commitments by the Coalition Government,” Tuisese said.