Political instability bad for Fiji: Report

The National Economic Summit affirmed that political instability has negatively impacted the well-being and livelihoods of everyone in Fiji over the last four decades, with serious effects on the economy.

Outlined in the 21-page Resolutions, the Summit agreed that political instability caused serious effects on the morale and motivation of investors, public servants and our most-productive skilled citizens, leading to a loss of skills and missed economic and social development opportunities.

Summit delegates also noted that corrupt wrong-doers should be brought to account for their actions.

It was also highlighted that legislatures to work as intended and to use Parliamentary processes to build a national consensus on intergenerational challenges such as health, education, the sugar industry and economic growth to improve predictability and unity of purpose.

“Government is to be accountable for its actions and not protected by anti-challenge laws… and that Governmental departments and entities become properly financially accountable by producing timely audited accounts and annual reports,” the resolution said.

It also called for the recognition of the role of an independent and competent judicial arm of Government to ensure a just society and building investor confidence, called for increased efficiency and more timely outcomes from judiciary and re-invigoration of Government efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution.