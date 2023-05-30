Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Political Parties submit List of Sources of Funds

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

All political parties have submitted their List of Sources of Funds to the Fijian Elections Office.

However, for the submission of audited accounts, the New Generation Party is the only political party that has submitted theirs, which is currently being verified on whether it meets the auditing standards of the Fiji Institute of Accountants (FIA).

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said the lifting of the suspension of the New Generation Party will be based on the confirmation received from the Fiji Institute of Accountants (FIA).

Mataiciwa reiterated that the New Generation Party, FijiFirst, All Peoples Party and We Unite Fiji Party remain suspended and have until June 15, 2023 to submit their audited account to the FEO.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
