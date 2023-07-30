Sunday, July 30, 2023
Poor decisions let Nadi down: Politini

Defending champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi coach Cohan Politini admits that poor decision making was a huge let-down in their 18-16 narrow loss to Suva in Round 3 of the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

Despite their 8-3 lead at the half time, Politini said the jetsetters failed to counter Suva in all aspects of the game.

“Like any loss is not enjoyable, we have suffered two losses in a row.”

“Some poor decision making let us down but we’ll work on that. The boys wandered off a little bit in the game but that’s something we will address in our training. We want to see more teamwork because individuality leads to breakages and that’s something we want to avoid in the remaining games.”

Politini said the side will go back to the drawing board and map out a solid plan against Macuata in Round 4.

“As the reigning champions we’ve got a lot to rethink but the promising thing is that we are playing the rugby that we’ve always been wanting to play.”

“We came back in the second half and scored but again we let a try go then discipline let us down. That was our first yellow card from the three games we played and that came from a scrum which is contentious.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
