Poor tax policies resulted in $70m loss

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says the Government has lost $70 million in revenue, in a campaign by the previous Government to backdate Capital Gains Tax to benefit and exempt certain business people.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Kamikamica labelled these actions of the FijiFirst Government to be the crime of the century.

Kamikamica said this was totally unacceptable and he was particularly very vocal about this during the election campaign.

He said the FijiFirst Government handed a gaping hole of over $500 million to the people of Fiji.

“No wonder we had to increase taxes to begin to repairing the gaping hole left by the previous Government. This number will grow as we discover more messes,” Kamikamica added.

He said it is like we are beginning a 100 m race at least 50 m behind the starting line.