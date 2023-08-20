Port of Levuka earmarked for major facelift

The port of Levuka in Fiji’s old capital is being studied as an area of focus by a team of experts who are working on a project aimed at establishing a sustainable maritime transportation system in the Pacific region by advancing measures for improving port resilience and port maintenance management.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga met with three experts of JICA, under the Overseas Coastal Area Development Institute of Japan (OCDI) who are currently in the country for assessment works and extensive research.

Dr. Ichio Motono, Ryosuke Sakai and Nobushige Fujii together with Secretariat of Pacific Community (SPC), are working on the project.

A-G Turaga thanked the team for taking on the initiative as this will be timely for the town.

“Our ports are very important in the maritime islands.”

“For this project, we are grateful and we hope our partnership and cooperation will continue to grow.”

“On behalf of the Fiji Government, I express our deepest gratitude and appreciation because Levuka is our heritage site,” Turaga said.