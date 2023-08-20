Sunday, August 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Port of Levuka earmarked for major facelift

The port of Levuka in Fiji’s old capital is being studied as an area of focus by a team of experts who are working on a project aimed at establishing a sustainable maritime transportation system in the Pacific region by advancing measures for improving port resilience and port maintenance management.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga met with three experts of JICA, under the Overseas Coastal Area Development Institute of Japan (OCDI) who are currently in the country for assessment works and extensive research.

Dr. Ichio Motono, Ryosuke Sakai and Nobushige Fujii together with Secretariat of Pacific Community (SPC), are working on the project.

A-G Turaga thanked the team for taking on the initiative as this will be timely for the town.

“Our ports are very important in the maritime islands.”

“For this project, we are grateful and we hope our partnership and cooperation will continue to grow.”

“On behalf of the Fiji Government, I express our deepest gratitude and appreciation because Levuka is our heritage site,” Turaga said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

German embassy opens in Suva

The Government of Germany opened its new embassy in Suva on Saturda...
NRL

Valemei charged for careless tackle...

Fiji Bati and North Queensland Cowboys' winger Semi Valemei has bee...
Rugby

Les Blues trounce Flying Fijians in...

The Flying Fijians were asked numerous questions ahead of the Rugby...
Rugby

Raiwalui makes 2 late changes to ru...

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has made two late changes ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

German embassy opens in Suva

News
The Govern...

Valemei charged for careless tac...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Les Blues trounce Flying Fijians...

Rugby
The Flying...

Raiwalui makes 2 late changes to...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Veterans tourney semifinalists c...

Football
The semifi...

Natabua beats Marist, reaches fi...

Rugby
A new winn...

Popular News

Wealth creation is pivotal: Rabu...

News
Prime Mini...

Ruling in No Case to Answer defe...

News
The ruling...

Student found in possession of d...

News
Police are...

Smokin Joe begins ProD2 journey

Rugby
Dynamic Dr...

Convicts flee from the court: Po...

News
Police are...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

PM Sitiveni Rabuka meets with Grzeski