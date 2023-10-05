Portugal can beat Fiji: Valetini

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini is confident that Portugal will cause a boil over and beat the Flying Fijians in their crucial Rugby World Cup Pool C match in Stade de Toulouse on Monday.

Despite the Wallabies beating Portugal 34-14 earlier this week, Australia’s fate rests in the hands of the Os Lobos.

The Brumbies back-rower, who also shares links to Fiji, said he would be ready to root for the men in red.

“I’ve actually swapped jerseys, so I’ll probably be wearing that,” Valetini told AAP News.

“I reckon they can beat Fiji. They’re quite a skilful team and on their day they can beat anyone. They’d have to believe that they can do it.”

Lock Richie Arnold said he would also be cheering for Portugal, who proved a handful in the attack against Australia, scoring two tries and having two further efforts disallowed.

“We’ll have a couple of days off and the group will go away and have a bit of downtime, refresh and come back in and train Thursday, Friday, Saturday for potentially a quarterfinal,” Arnold said.

“There are results that need to go our way. I will be wearing a Portugal shirt for sure.”

“Portugal is a good attacking team. It’s not over until it’s over. We still have a chance there mathematically.”

While Wales has already booked its quarterfinal spot at the World Cup after three consecutive wins, Australia is second with 11 points from two wins while Fiji is third with 10 points after three matches and a crucial match in hand.

The match between Fiji and Portugal will kick off at 7am in Stade de Toulouse on Monday.